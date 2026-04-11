Celebrating Mahatma Phule: Empowering Women through 33% Lok Sabha Reservation

Marking the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, BJP's commitment to social reform surfaced as party leaders emphasized a 33% reservation for women legislators in Lok Sabha. Speaking at the event, Nitin Nabin, BJP national president, linked this initiative to Phule's ideals, lauding his fight against caste inequality and his advocacy for women's education.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, born in 1827 in Maharashtra, dedicated his life to eradicating social injustice, focusing on the caste system and women's upliftment. Revered for establishing the first girls' school and the Satyashodhak Samaj, Phule's efforts continue to inspire contemporary reforms aimed at promoting gender equality.

The Indian government is poised to amend the Constitution to expand Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, reserving 273 for women. The Union Cabinet's recent approval of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, marks a pivotal step toward gender representation, set for implementation in the 2029 elections, in line with Phule's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)