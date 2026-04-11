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India's Bold Move: Jag Vikram's Historic Passage through Hormuz

The Indian LPG tanker Jag Vikram has made a historic crossing of the Strait of Hormuz amidst a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. This marks a significant move for India's energy supply chain, which heavily depends on imports passing through this critical corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:04 IST
India's Bold Move: Jag Vikram's Historic Passage through Hormuz
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Jag Vikram, has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz. This move comes as the first major transit by an Indian vessel following a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The tanker's journey through the strategic waterway, completed between Friday night and Saturday morning, underscores India's urgent need to secure its energy supplies. Jag Vikram, owned by the Great Eastern Shipping Company, is a key player among the nine Indian vessels that have left the Persian Gulf since early March.

As India remains heavily reliant on imports via the Strait of Hormuz, the country's energy sector continues to grapple with the impact of regional conflicts. The conditional ceasefire has temporarily alleviated trade disruptions, permitting the partial restoration of LPG and natural gas supplies crucial for both commercial and household use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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