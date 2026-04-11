Political Turmoil: Jail Sentence for Andhra Leader Amidst Land Policy Controversy

In a significant legal development, YSR Congress Party leader Gudivada Amarnath has been sentenced to six months' imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 by a court in Andhra Pradesh. The penalties are linked to his 2016 hunger strike demanding a Special Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, which police categorized as attempted suicide after his health severely deteriorated during the protest.

Amarnath, a former state minister, expressed his intention to challenge the court's decision in the High Court, asserting his readiness to serve jail time for the people of Andhra Pradesh. He criticized the chaotic administration under former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of being disorderly and difficult to understand.

Adding to the political tensions, Amarnath revealed that the YSRCP had filed Public Interest Litigation against the government's land policies. The party criticized the allocation of significant public lands at minimal prices to select real estate companies, many originating from outside the state, raising concerns over governance and public asset management.