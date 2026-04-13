Naxal Area Commander Neutralized in Kanker Clash

In a significant operation, security forces neutralized a Naxal area commander in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday. The encounter took place in the forests under Chhote Betiya police station limits, resulting in the death of the commander, known as Rupi, who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, according to police sources.

Kanker Superintendent of Police, Nikhil Rakhecha, confirmed the identity of the deceased as Rupi, a prominent figure within the Maoist ranks. The police also recovered a body and a weapon from the site, as investigations into the incident continue.

Additional details regarding the circumstances of the encounter are yet to be released, as officials conduct a thorough examination of the operation. The incident marks a significant success in the ongoing efforts to curb Naxal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)