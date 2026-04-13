Supreme Court Denies Immediate Relief for Lalu Prasad Yadav in Land-For-Jobs Case

The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to grant immediate reprieve to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in his bid to annul the proceedings associated with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Justices MM Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh provided limited relief by excusing Yadav from personally appearing in court. The Court emphasized that the trial court retains the authority to evaluate the merits of the case according to legal standards.

Representing Yadav, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that job recommendations made during Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister were outside his official role, thus nullifying the need for Section 17A sanction under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. In contrast, Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju asserted that Yadav's actions were connected to his public office duties, suggesting that the absence of prior sanction does not invalidate the proceedings.

The Court identified two pivotal issues: the applicability and scope of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and its prospective operation. It remarked that even if Section 17A is deemed inapplicable, other legal provisions could still be relevant. The trial court was tasked with considering the case's merits independently, and previous observations from the Delhi High Court are not to obstruct this process. The Court pondered whether informal recommendations could still constitute actions related to public office duties. These actions' implications require thorough examination.

After hearing the arguments, the Court refrained from intervening presently, delegating the resolution of legal issues to the trial court. Yadav retains the right to present all objections during the trial, including those pertaining to prior sanction under Section 17A. "The issues are left open for adjudication by the trial court," the Bench noted, affirming that Yadav need not appear in person during proceedings.

The Delhi High Court had previously refused to quash the FIR and chargesheets filed in preceding years, concerning allegedly illicit appointments to Group-D positions in the Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009 in exchange for land. Section 17A, requiring prior government sanction before investigating public servants in connection with official duties, remains central to the ongoing legal contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)