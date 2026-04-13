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Amit Shah Optimistic About BJP's Victory and Women's Reservation Bill Passage

Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed the BJP's commitment to women's reservation in legislatures and expressed confidence in the party's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. He addressed opposition criticisms, defended the government's legislative timing, and criticized Mamata Banerjee, emphasizing BJP's vision for change in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:29 IST
Amit Shah Optimistic About BJP's Victory and Women's Reservation Bill Passage
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political development, Home Minister Amit Shah articulated the BJP's unwavering commitment to implementing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which aims to secure a 33 percent reservation for women in legislatures. He called for the promise to be honored as soon as possible, emphasizing the government's dedication to women's empowerment.

Speaking during a roadshow, Shah dismissed opposition allegations labeling the proposed Women's Reservation Amendment Bill as an 'election stunt'. He assured that the promise, passed in Parliament in 2023, will be fulfilled responsibly, amid a special parliamentary session arranged to coincide with assembly elections.

In his critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah refuted accusations from the Trinamool Congress regarding BJP's 'outsider' strategy. He declared the first BJP Chief Minister would be a native Bengali. With elections poised between April 23 and April 29, Shah projected the BJP's success, ensuring a 'Sonar Bangla' vision aligned with Rabindranath Tagore's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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