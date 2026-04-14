The Kremlin announced on Tuesday its satisfaction over Hungary's newly elected leaders expressing a desire for pragmatic dialogue with Moscow. This statement highlights a potential shift in Hungary's foreign policy stance toward Russia.

As the new Hungarian administration takes office, their approach to Russia could play a crucial role in shaping regional dynamics. Hungary's willingness to engage in open communication with Moscow suggests a strategic move amid complex international geopolitics.

Observers will be keenly watching how this developing relationship influences both countries' positions on various global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)