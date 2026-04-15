Financial Strain Leads to Tragedy: Transporter's Desperate Act

A 42-year-old transporter, Chandra Prakash Sethi, allegedly ended his life by ingesting poison, following severe financial distress. His family accuses a group of individuals of harassment that exacerbated Sethi's plight leading to this desperate act, police disclosed on Tuesday.

Sethi's body was discovered at his residence in New Industrial Township-2 on Monday night. According to a suicide note and a complaint from his wife Deepika, an FIR has been lodged against eight people at the Kotwali police station. Deepika highlighted her husband's financial struggles over two years due to high-interest loans.

Deepika claims that despite clearing Rs 60 lakh, creditors demanded more. They allegedly took over the family home and pressured Sethi, worsening his psychological burden. He sold the house for Rs 2.60 crore but faced pressure for reversing the deal. The accused include Saurabh Bhatia and others, with a police investigation ongoing.