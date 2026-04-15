Tragic Vedanta Power Plant Explosion: Death Toll Climbs to 16
The death toll from a blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh has risen to 16 after more workers succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have ordered multiple inquiries, while compensations are announced for victims and their families. Investigations continue as accusations of negligence emerge.
- Country:
- India
An explosion at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has claimed 16 lives. The incident occurred in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam ruptured. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced compensation for victims' families and ordered a thorough investigation.
Authorities have launched inquiries into the cause of the explosion, with the state administration and Vedanta Power conducting separate investigations. Meanwhile, the district administration has commissioned a magisterial probe to examine the details of the safety protocols at the plant.
The Opposition has called for a judicial inquiry, alleging negligence by the plant management. The tragedy has reignited concerns over industrial safety and accountability, as the state promises action against those responsible.
ALSO READ
Unprecedented April Heat Wave Blasts Eastern US
Death toll in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district rises to 16: Police.
Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh
Tragedy Strikes: Vedanta Power Plant Blast Claims Lives in Chhattisgarh
Death toll in blast at private power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district rises to nine, 15 injured: Police.