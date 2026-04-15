Tragic Vedanta Power Plant Explosion: Death Toll Climbs to 16

An explosion at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has claimed 16 lives. The incident occurred in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam ruptured. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced compensation for victims' families and ordered a thorough investigation.

Authorities have launched inquiries into the cause of the explosion, with the state administration and Vedanta Power conducting separate investigations. Meanwhile, the district administration has commissioned a magisterial probe to examine the details of the safety protocols at the plant.

The Opposition has called for a judicial inquiry, alleging negligence by the plant management. The tragedy has reignited concerns over industrial safety and accountability, as the state promises action against those responsible.