Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Firestorm in India
The defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha has ignited political tensions, with the BJP accusing the Congress of sabotaging progress for women, while Congress claims BJP's intention was to undermine democratic processes. The bill aimed at reserving 33% seats for women in legislatures by 2029.
- Country:
- India
The defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill, aimed at securing 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029, has led to political upheaval in India. The BJP accused the Congress-led opposition of prioritizing politics over women's empowerment.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed disappointment, saying it wasn't just a bill but the aspirations of millions that were defeated. In contrast, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal accused the BJP of using the reservation issue to sabotage the democratic process for political gains.
As the political blame game continues, both sides are rallying for public support, spotlighting the political and social stakes involved in women's representation in Indian legislatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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