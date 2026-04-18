Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Firestorm in India

The defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill, aimed at securing 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029, has led to political upheaval in India. The BJP accused the Congress-led opposition of prioritizing politics over women's empowerment.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed disappointment, saying it wasn't just a bill but the aspirations of millions that were defeated. In contrast, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal accused the BJP of using the reservation issue to sabotage the democratic process for political gains.

As the political blame game continues, both sides are rallying for public support, spotlighting the political and social stakes involved in women's representation in Indian legislatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)