Leftist Leaders Unite in Barcelona to Counter Far-Right Momentum

Thousands of left-wing leaders gathered in Barcelona to formulate strategies to counter the increasing influence of far-right movements worldwide. The summit, spearheaded by Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, attracted over 6,000 individuals from more than 40 countries.

The meeting was buoyed by optimism that the far-right's momentum might have reached its peak, referencing events like Trump's declining approval ratings and other leftist successes globally. Participants called for the reform of international organizations and the establishment of stronger left-leaning alliances.

Prominent figures such as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Lula da Silva rallied the attendees around themes of economic reform, focusing on pressing domestic issues like unemployment and inequality. As leaders deliberated, the message resonated that progress could not be made without first addressing the economic concerns of ordinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)