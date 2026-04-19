PCB's Controversial Ban on Muzarabani Spurs Heated Debate
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a two-year ban on Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for breaching an alleged verbal agreement with Islamabad United in the PSL. The controversy arose as claims of a contract breach surfaced, despite no formal agreement being signed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:42 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has firmly reiterated that Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani breached a verbal agreement, despite the absence of a formal contract, by joining the Indian Premier League.
Muzarabani faces a two-year ban from participating in the Pakistan Super League, a decision bolstered by claims of a trust breach. However, his agent has condemned the ban as excessive and unjustified.
The crux of the dispute hinges on whether a verbal agreement constitutes a binding contract, highlighting administrative errors that may have led to Muzarabani's controversial situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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