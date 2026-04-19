PCB's Controversial Ban on Muzarabani Spurs Heated Debate

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has firmly reiterated that Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani breached a verbal agreement, despite the absence of a formal contract, by joining the Indian Premier League.

Muzarabani faces a two-year ban from participating in the Pakistan Super League, a decision bolstered by claims of a trust breach. However, his agent has condemned the ban as excessive and unjustified.

The crux of the dispute hinges on whether a verbal agreement constitutes a binding contract, highlighting administrative errors that may have led to Muzarabani's controversial situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)