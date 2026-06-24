"Appealed for receipt of donated silver": Castles Group of Companies chairman expresses concern over Ram Temple donation embezzlement case

Chairman and Managing Director of Castles Group of Companies, Raju V Manwani, expressed concern over the 200 silver bricks donated to the Ayodhya Ram Temple on behalf of the Sindhi community, amid allegations of embezzlement of donations. Speaking to ANI, Manwani said that they did not receive a receipt at the time of the donation in 2021, and in the wake of allegations of irregularities in donations, he has filed for a receipt and information on where the silver was utilised.

He called for punishment for the culprits involved in the alleged embezzlement. He said, "On behalf of the entire Sindhi community, 200 silver bricks, each weighing one kilogram, were handed over to Champat Rai in Ayodhya on January 26, 2021, for the Ram Temple. We didn't receive a receipt at the time; he said they would first check and decide where and how to use it, and then inform us. We never seriously questioned whether it would go to the temple or elsewhere. However, after watching the news, we began to worry--had our silver ended up in the wrong place?"

"That is why we appealed for a receipt and information on where the silver was utilised... If the silver wasn't used for the temple, it is deeply distressing; if a donation intended for the temple is diverted elsewhere, it affects future donors. At the time we donated, the silver was worth around Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore; today, its value is Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore," he added. The Castles Group of Companies chairman expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling for punishment for those misusing their positions in temple administration.

"People certainly have the right to ask about the donations they made. Since nothing is impossible under the leadership of Modi and Yogi, if an SIT has been constituted, then at the very least, the culprits who misused this power should be punished," he said. Meanwhile, the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted its report to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

SIT member Vijay Vishwas Pant said the details of the report remain confidential. This comes after allegations were made by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Temple. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member SIT on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

A fresh petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities. (ANI)