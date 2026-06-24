UN Chief Urges Prioritization of Climate Adaptation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for governments to prioritize climate adaptation, highlighting the urgency in addressing the growing financing gap. Speaking at London Climate Action Week, he called for innovative funding solutions, including windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies, to bolster adaptation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations Secretarygeneral Antonio Guterres Said On Wednesday That Climate Adaptation Must Be Treated As A Core Priority For Governments | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:46 IST
UN Chief Urges Prioritization of Climate Adaptation
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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning about climate adaptation, urging governments to make it a central priority. Speaking at London Climate Action Week, Guterres highlighted the vital importance of closing the ever-widening financing gap as climate risks continue to intensify globally.

In his address to policymakers and financial leaders, Guterres pointed out that the chronic undervaluation and underfunding of adaptation efforts must be addressed immediately. He stressed that finance ministers, central banks, planning ministries, and public investment authorities need to incorporate climate risk into core economic policy to effectively mobilize greater domestic resources.

To enhance funding, Guterres proposed the introduction of windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies, channeling the proceeds to support adaptation efforts and mitigate climate-related losses and damage. He also urged shareholders in multilateral development banks to provide lenders with increased capital to facilitate investment in resilience-building projects.

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