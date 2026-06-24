Mumbai's Monsoon Challenge: Mayor's Vigil and Civic Critique

As heavy monsoon rains inundate Mumbai, Mayor Ritu Tawde inspects waterlogged areas, ensuring pump operations. The IMD issues weather alerts for Mumbai and surrounding districts. Despite intense rainfall, train services remain unaffected. Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray criticizes civic management, advocating for improved flood-control measures to transform Mumbai into a resilient 'sponge city.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:49 IST
Mumbai's Monsoon Challenge: Mayor's Vigil and Civic Critique
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of relentless monsoon rains, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde took to the streets on Wednesday to evaluate the city's response to the waterlogging crisis. The mayor inspected operations of suction pumps and assured citizens of the administration's preparedness in tackling the seasonal deluge.

Heavy overnight rains significantly impacted several low-lying areas in Mumbai, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an Orange Alert for the city and its neighboring districts. The warning, indicating moderate to intense rainfall, advised residents to exercise caution.

Despite the constant downpour, the city's public transport largely remained unaffected. Western Railway confirmed that suburban train services, crucial to Mumbai's daily commute, continued to operate smoothly. However, political voices such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray insisted on the need for better preparedness, accusing the government of neglect and advocating for infrastructure improvements to manage urban flooding.

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