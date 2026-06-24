Europe Scorches Under Relentless Heatwave
Northern France authorities work to restore power amid a severe heatwave sweeping across Europe. Record temperatures disrupt transport and force school closures. The World Meteorological Organisation warns Europe is warming at more than twice the global average. The heatwave exacerbates risks including drowning, power cuts, and infrastructure disruptions.
Authorities in northern France are racing to restore electricity to thousands of homes amid a severe heatwave sweeping across western Europe. Healthcare centers and critical services are being prioritized, with generators deployed to sustain retirement homes after a transformer malfunction caused Tuesday's power outages.
The incident, attributed to the current heatwave, occurred as temperatures across Europe soared to record highs, some 18 degrees Celsius above normal, as reported by the Reuters Climate Monitor. The extreme heat has disrupted transport networks and led to school and tourist site closures. Meteo France likens the current conditions to the August 2003 heatwave, which resulted in approximately 80,000 excess deaths.
The World Meteorological Organisation notes Europe is warming at a faster rate than the global average, increasing the frequency of prolonged heatwaves. Builders have adjusted working hours, retailers face surging demand for cooling products, and farmers are harvesting at night due to fire risks. Tragic incidents, such as drownings and heat-related fatalities, underscore the heatwave's severity.
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