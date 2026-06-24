Europe Scorches Under Relentless Heatwave

Authorities In Northern France Were Scrambling On Wednesday To Restore Electricity To Thousands Of Homes Hit By Power Cuts Amid A Blistering Heatwave That Has Scorched Much Of Western Europe For Days Healthcare Centres And Critical Sites Were Being Prioritised In The Effort

Authorities in northern France are racing to restore electricity to thousands of homes amid a severe heatwave sweeping across western Europe. Healthcare centers and critical services are being prioritized, with generators deployed to sustain retirement homes after a transformer malfunction caused Tuesday's power outages.

The incident, attributed to the current heatwave, occurred as temperatures across Europe soared to record highs, some 18 degrees Celsius above normal, as reported by the Reuters Climate Monitor. The extreme heat has disrupted transport networks and led to school and tourist site closures. Meteo France likens the current conditions to the August 2003 heatwave, which resulted in approximately 80,000 excess deaths.

The World Meteorological Organisation notes Europe is warming at a faster rate than the global average, increasing the frequency of prolonged heatwaves. Builders have adjusted working hours, retailers face surging demand for cooling products, and farmers are harvesting at night due to fire risks. Tragic incidents, such as drownings and heat-related fatalities, underscore the heatwave's severity.