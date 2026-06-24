European Embassies Raise Alarm Over Chinese Maritime Activities
The British, French, and German embassies in Taipei have expressed concerns over China's coast guard patrols off Taiwan's east coast. They stated that such actions could destabilize the region and affect international shipping and navigation freedom.
The British, French, and German embassies in Taipei issued a joint statement on Wednesday, voicing their apprehension over China's recent activities near Taiwan. These actions involve mounting coast guard patrols off the island's east coast.
The statement highlighted concerns about how these novel activities could jeopardize regional stability. It emphasized potential threats to the freedom of navigation and the safety of international shipping in the area.
As diplomatic channels react to this development, the situation underscores mounting tensions in the Taiwan Strait amidst various geopolitical pressures.
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