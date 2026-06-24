EU-Taliban Talks: Controversy Over Legitimacy and Human Rights Concerns

An Afghan Taliban Delegation Met Eu Officials In Brussels On Tuesday For The First Time

In an unprecedented move, an Afghan Taliban delegation engaged in discussions with EU officials in Brussels, drawing both criticism and concern from various quarters. While this marked the first such meeting, rights groups decried the engagement as an endorsement of the Taliban regime, notorious for its human rights violations.

The primary focus of the talks was on facilitating the deportation of failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan. The EU defended the discussions as a practical necessity rather than a gesture of recognition. Nonetheless, the move was condemned by multiple rights organizations and European politicians, warning of potential risks to Afghan deportees.

Adding to the controversy, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai vociferously criticized the dialogue, highlighting the possibility of legitimizing a regime marked by severe human rights atrocities. The Taliban’s track record on restricting women’s rights and curtailing freedoms only exacerbated the vehement opposition.