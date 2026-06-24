Ukrainian Drones Knocked Out Power In The Biggest City In Russianheld Crimea On Wednesday And Targeted Facilities In Central And Southern Russia

In a bold offensive, Ukrainian drones disabled power in Crimea's largest city, and struck facilities in central and southern Russia. Officials confirmed these wide-reaching attacks underscore Kyiv's focus on disrupting Russian energy infrastructure. The strikes, increasingly frequent this year, have resulted in rising gasoline prices and restricted fuel sales in Russia.

Crimea, particularly, has faced severe fuel shortages. The region's Russian-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced early closures for transport and cafes, while street lighting has been dimmed to mitigate attack effects. On Wednesday, power outages led to trolleybus shutdowns, urging parents to keep children inside.

Ukraine declares its drone assaults aim to diminish Russia's war capabilities by strategically hitting energy facilities. The attacks signify a shift in conflict strategy, directly affecting daily life in Russia and casting doubt on public stability. While both nations deny targeting civilians, casualties have been reported on both sides.