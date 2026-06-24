Energy Warfare: Ukraine's Strategic Strikes in Crimea and Russia

Ukraine ramped up drone attacks on Russian-held Crimea and central and southern Russia, disrupting energy infrastructure and causing shortages. The strikes, part of Kyiv's strategy to deplete Russia's war funds and destabilize its society, have impacted the Crimean power supply, leading to social adjustments in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Drones Knocked Out Power In The Biggest City In Russianheld Crimea On Wednesday And Targeted Facilities In Central And Southern Russia | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:30 IST
Energy Warfare: Ukraine's Strategic Strikes in Crimea and Russia
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In a bold offensive, Ukrainian drones disabled power in Crimea's largest city, and struck facilities in central and southern Russia. Officials confirmed these wide-reaching attacks underscore Kyiv's focus on disrupting Russian energy infrastructure. The strikes, increasingly frequent this year, have resulted in rising gasoline prices and restricted fuel sales in Russia.

Crimea, particularly, has faced severe fuel shortages. The region's Russian-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced early closures for transport and cafes, while street lighting has been dimmed to mitigate attack effects. On Wednesday, power outages led to trolleybus shutdowns, urging parents to keep children inside.

Ukraine declares its drone assaults aim to diminish Russia's war capabilities by strategically hitting energy facilities. The attacks signify a shift in conflict strategy, directly affecting daily life in Russia and casting doubt on public stability. While both nations deny targeting civilians, casualties have been reported on both sides.

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