BJP Seeks Answers: Cross-Voting Probe Intensity Increases in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan announced on Wednesday that the party is gearing up to take necessary measures against those involved in cross-voting during the Legislative Council elections. This comes as a specially formed three-member committee, led by MLC CT Ravi, is poised to deliver its findings by June 25.

Narayan, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, emphasized the party's commitment to resolving the issue, highlighting that the committee's mandate is to thoroughly investigate and identify individuals responsible for the cross-voting. Once the report is received, Narayan assured, appropriate actions will be initiated against the offenders.

The BJP endured a challenging outcome in the June 18 MLC polls, securing two seats, yet the coalition faced embarrassment as Congress triumphed with five seats, surpassing expectations by 16 votes. Responding to this, the BJP's central leadership convened a high-level meeting in New Delhi, focusing intensely on the cross-voting issue.

The meeting, directed by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, brought together prominent Karnataka leaders like BJP state President BY Vijayandra, LoP R Ashok, state incharge Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, and General Secretary (org) BL Santhosh. Sources revealed that discussions also delved into the role played by alliance partner JD(S) during the election, noting the party's strategic misstep in fielding a candidate without the necessary vote strength.

Additionally, BJP leaders reportedly alerted JD(S) leadership about internal dissatisfaction, which was ignored, significantly affecting the electoral results. This ignored advice may have contributed to the coalition's underwhelming performance in the elections. (ANI)