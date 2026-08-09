Blazing Threat: Record Wildfire Triggers Emergency in British Columbia

British Columbia has declared a state of emergency after the Bald Range wildfire forced thousands of residents to flee the fast-spreading flames. The fire, which nearly doubled in size overnight, now encompasses roughly 9,500 hectares in the province's southern interior, including key wine-producing regions.

The rapid expansion of the wildfire has led to significant destruction, with homes and properties lost. Premier David Eby described the fire as generating its own weather, further complicating efforts to control it. Over 20,000 people have been evacuated, with emergency services working tirelessly to manage the situation.

The fire has exacerbated existing challenges, as British Columbia has already been dealing with numerous blazes this year. With international support from countries like Mexico and Australia, around 1,500 firefighters continue to battle over 100 active fires in the province.