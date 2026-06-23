Lesufi Warns Against Violence Ahead of Anti-Illegal Immigration Protest

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured residents that authorities are fully prepared for the planned anti-illegal immigration protests scheduled for 30 June, stressing that the right to protest will be protected while any form of violence or criminal activity will be dealt with decisively.

Speaking in a video statement on Monday evening, Lesufi acknowledged growing public concern around illegal immigration and said Gauteng is likely to be one of the provinces most affected by the demonstrations due to its large immigrant population. He said the provincial government recognises the frustrations expressed by protest organisers and residents, adding that government is already taking steps to address immigration-related challenges through national interventions.

Authorities Promise Strong Security Presence

Lesufi said extensive preparations have been made in partnership with law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety during the demonstrations. Meetings have already taken place between provincial authorities and security structures to coordinate plans for maintaining order across Gauteng.

He emphasised that peaceful protest remains a constitutional right and an important part of South Africa's democracy. At the same time, he warned that individuals who use the demonstrations as an opportunity to commit crimes, damage property, intimidate others or engage in violence will face immediate action from law enforcement.

The Premier urged residents to remain calm and allow authorities to carry out their responsibilities, saying government remains committed to protecting all communities, businesses and public infrastructure throughout the province.

Government Highlights Immigration Enforcement Efforts

The statement comes as government continues to strengthen immigration enforcement measures through the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration. Recent operations have led to the arrest of around 40,000 undocumented foreign nationals since the beginning of the year. Authorities have also introduced a Virtual Priority Court designed to process immigration-related matters more efficiently and support faster deportation procedures where necessary. In an effort to encourage constructive engagement on the issue, Lesufi announced that the provincial government will host discussions to find practical solutions to concerns surrounding illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said security agencies are monitoring developments on a daily basis. She confirmed that an integrated operational plan has been activated across all provinces, bringing together the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, Metro Police Departments, traffic officials, disaster management teams and other government departments.

According to Mosikili, the operation is focused on protecting lives, securing critical infrastructure, maintaining public order and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of people and goods while keeping communities safe during and after the planned protests.