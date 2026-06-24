Centre Steps Up Kharif Preparations Amid Weak Monsoon Concerns

The Central Government has intensified preparations for the Kharif season as concerns grow over a delayed monsoon and the possible impact of El Niño on agriculture across the country. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a high-level review meeting with state agriculture ministers, district collectors, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ICAR and other experts to assess the situation and finalise response measures.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Chouhan said rainfall has remained around 43 percent below normal so far this season, while forecasts indicate weak rainfall conditions could continue in the coming days. To minimise risks, the Ministry of Agriculture and ICAR have identified 315 districts that may be affected by poor rainfall. Among them, 111 districts have been classified as high-priority areas due to limited irrigation coverage. Most of these districts are spread across 12 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar and Odisha.

Water Conservation and Alternative Crop Plans Prioritised

The government has directed states to activate district-specific contingency plans prepared by ICAR and ICAR-CRIDA. These plans include recommendations on alternative crops, crop diversification, water management and additional livelihood options for farmers. Chouhan stressed that the plans must be implemented on the ground rather than remaining administrative documents.

Water conservation has been placed at the centre of the strategy. States have been instructed to repair ponds, reservoirs, check dams and other water-harvesting structures while accelerating conservation projects under MGNREGA and rural development programmes.

The minister also called for greater adoption of short-duration and low-water-consuming crops in rainfed regions. Farmers are being encouraged to diversify into pulses, oilseeds and Shri Anna crops, which are better suited to limited moisture conditions. Intercropping and mixed farming models are also being promoted to reduce the risk of complete crop loss during prolonged dry spells.

Seeds, Insurance and Farmer Support Systems Ready

The government has made advance arrangements for seeds and fertilisers in vulnerable districts. Additional seed stocks have been reserved for areas where re-sowing may become necessary, while supplies of urea, DAP, MOP, NPK and SSP fertilisers remain adequate for the season.

Scientific advisories will be delivered through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, mobile messages, social media, radio and television to help farmers make informed decisions on sowing and crop management. Recognising the financial risks associated with weak monsoon conditions, the government is also expanding coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and accelerating the issuance of Kisan Credit Cards.

At the national level, an El Niño Monitoring Cell and a Crop Weather Watch Group have been established to track monsoon progress, crop conditions and input availability. Reassuring farmers, Chouhan said there is no need for panic. He noted that coordinated action by governments, scientific institutions and farming communities can reduce the impact of adverse weather conditions and protect rural livelihoods during the season.