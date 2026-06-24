Uttarakhand's Global Job Initiative: A Pathway to International Careers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Sapna Rana, congratulating her on gaining employment in Germany. Through Uttarakhand's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, Rana trained in German, securing a role at Schon Klinik Hospital. The scheme helps state youth access international jobs, with 65 already employed in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:57 IST
Uttarakhand's Global Job Initiative: A Pathway to International Careers
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Sapna Rana at his residence on Wednesday, celebrating her new employment opportunity in Germany. Rana's success comes as part of the state's Chief Minister Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, through which she received German language training and passed the required proficiency tests.

Rana has secured a nursing position at Schon Klinik Hospital in Hamburg, earning approximately ₹3.30 lakh monthly. Chief Minister Dhami lauded the efforts of the Overseas Employment Cell, emphasizing its commitment to connecting Uttarakhand's youth with global job markets, particularly in countries like Japan and Germany.

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna highlighted the broad employment prospects in Germany's nursing sector. He noted that the Cell's tailored language programs prepare candidates like Rana for overseas roles, marking a significant stride in enhancing the global employability of the state's workforce.

Coinciding with these developments, the government's initiative was formally approved by the cabinet, ensuring sustained support for its youth. A dedicated online application has been launched on the 'Apuni Sarkar Portal' to maintain a detailed record of job-seeking individuals aspiring to work abroad.

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