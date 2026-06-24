Uttarakhand Police to Act Against Offensive Post-Standoff Remarks

Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, announced on Wednesday that authorities have been instructed to pursue immediate legal action against individuals responsible for using offensive language and making objectionable comments in the aftermath of the recently resolved standoff at Nagrasu Gurdwara in Rudraprayag district.

The peaceful resolution followed a four-day standoff involving Nihang Sikh pilgrims, which concluded after extensive negotiations between community leaders, local authorities, and police forces. Seth commended the restraint exercised by the police during the tension-filled situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communal harmony and order.

The standoff, which began on June 20, saw the pilgrims occupying parts of the gurdwara after a disagreement. Continuous dialogue and security measures ensured no escalation occurred. The situation de-escalated after a delegation from Punjab engaged the pilgrims in discussions, leading to their agreement to vacate the premises peacefully. An investigation into the original dispute is underway, according to local law enforcement.