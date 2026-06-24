LDA Cracks Down on Safety Lapses in Lucknow Coaching Centres

Following a tragic fire in Aliganj, LDA intensifies inspections of coaching institutes in Lucknow. ALLEN centre in Viraj Khand was sealed due to inadequate safety measures. Authorities ensure strict action against non-compliant institutions, reinforcing their commitment to student safety. Incident highlights urgent need for improved emergency preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:40 IST
LDA Cracks Down on Safety Lapses in Lucknow Coaching Centres
Officer on Special Duty in LDA, Devansh Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the tragic Aliganj fire incident, which claimed 15 lives, including students and staff, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched a rigorous inspection drive targeting the city's coaching institutes. On Wednesday, LDA officials conducted assessments of several coaching centers in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, focusing on safety standards.

During these inspections, the ALLEN coaching centre came under scrutiny, with LDA officials identifying multiple deficiencies. The officials took immediate action by evacuating students to thoroughly inspect the premises for fire and emergency preparedness. The findings revealed a troubling lack of adequate safety measures, prompting LDA to seal the centre for serious negligence in ensuring student safety.

Officer on Special Duty, Devansh Trivedi, emphasized the necessity of sealing the premises to protect public safety, following orders to inform and safely evacuate all students. Meanwhile, Education Department officials, including Shaila Nushrat Qidwai, have begun inspecting other centers like Aakash, examining compliance with regulations. This enforcement comes after the Aliganj incident exposed grave safety oversights, underlining the need for strict adherence to safety protocols.

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