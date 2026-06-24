Kolkata Godown Collapse: Multiple Agencies Rally for Rescue Efforts

Tragedy struck in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday when an under-construction godown shed collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals and the successful rescue of 21 others. However, 12 to 18 people are still feared trapped under the rubble. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the ongoing situation and coordinated multi-agency efforts at the site.

Key agencies, including the NDRF, Army, and local emergency services, have joined hands for the rescue mission. Cranes and gas cutters have been deployed, and medical support is on standby, facilitating the challenging operations. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority has activated several emergency measures to expedite recovery efforts, while political voices grow concerned about the legality of the construction.

The incident has sparked political friction, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar criticizing the previous administration for failing to prevent such illegal structures. Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Faiyaz Ahmad Khan alleged negligence from the authorities despite numerous safety warnings. The rescue operations continue, with hopes of saving more lives, as investigations into the construction permittance proceed.