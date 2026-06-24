Tragic Collapse in Kolkata Spurs Calls for Neutral Probe

Following the collapse of a godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee demands an impartial investigation into the structure's approval and construction. The accident claimed five lives and injured 20. Rescue operations continue amid allegations of construction irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:30 IST
Tragic Collapse in Kolkata Spurs Calls for Neutral Probe
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic incident where an under-construction godown shed collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has called for a neutral investigation. The shed's collapse has resulted in the death of five people, while 20 others sustained injuries, with two in critical condition.

Banerjee expressed his concern over the approval and construction process, emphasizing the need for accountability if any irregularities are detected. As rescue operations involving the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local agencies continue, allegations of construction flaws have emerged, stirring public demand for transparent action.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other officials have promised action if confirmed irregularities are found. The investigation seeks to determine whether faulty structural reports played a role in the disaster, as critics highlight the absence of proper welding in the construction.

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