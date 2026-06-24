Tragic Collapse in Kolkata Spurs Calls for Neutral Probe

In the wake of a tragic incident where an under-construction godown shed collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has called for a neutral investigation. The shed's collapse has resulted in the death of five people, while 20 others sustained injuries, with two in critical condition.

Banerjee expressed his concern over the approval and construction process, emphasizing the need for accountability if any irregularities are detected. As rescue operations involving the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local agencies continue, allegations of construction flaws have emerged, stirring public demand for transparent action.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other officials have promised action if confirmed irregularities are found. The investigation seeks to determine whether faulty structural reports played a role in the disaster, as critics highlight the absence of proper welding in the construction.