Reflecting on India's Darkest Chapter: The 1975 Emergency

During a recent gathering, Union Ministers and senior leaders harshly criticized the 1975 Emergency, labeling it a 'dark chapter' in India's democratic legacy. They highlighted the significant infringement on constitutional rights, civil liberties, and freedom of expression during this period.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described June 25, 1975, as an instance where the 'greed for power' led to severe democratic suppression. He praised the young journalists and opposition leaders who bravely defended democracy during those challenging times, dubbing them 'great soldiers of democracy.'

Echoing similar sentiments, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the Emergency a 'dark night,' denouncing the suppression of democracy and civil liberties. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged the resilience of democratic forces in overcoming authoritarianism during this crucial moment in history.