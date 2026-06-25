Tamil Nadu Unveils Pivotal White Paper on Electricity Sector

In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar, unveiled a detailed White Paper addressing various aspects of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB). The paper, which covers infrastructure, finances, and ongoing projects, aims to provide a transparent insight into the board's operations.

Reassuring the public, Minister Nirmal Kumar announced that there will be no increase in electricity tariffs by TNEB for the current year. He emphasized the continuation of the free electricity scheme for farmers and clarified the strategy surrounding the installation of smart meters, primarily in government buildings, with no immediate plans for private residences.

The released document, which also draws parallels to an earlier fiscal White Paper by Finance Minister Marie Wilson, is intended to serve as a guiding resource for the future development of Tamil Nadu's power sector. The state's debt challenges, with a rising debt-to-GSDP ratio, were also highlighted in the broader context of fiscal management.