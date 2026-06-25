Rachel Reeves Backs Andy Burnham for PM Amid Political Shifts

British finance minister Rachel Reeves publicly supports Andy Burnham to succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister. She emphasizes Burnham's commitment to her fiscal rules and assures stability, while addressing speculation about her potential role change. Burnham is expected to become the next PM by mid-July without opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Said On Thursday She Was Backing Andy Burnham To Be The Next Prime Minister | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:55 IST
Rachel Reeves Backs Andy Burnham for PM Amid Political Shifts

In a surprising political endorsement, British finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced her support for Andy Burnham as the country's next prime minister. Speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce conference, Reeves highlighted Burnham's adherence to fiscal rules as key to ensuring policy stability.

With Keir Starmer stepping down amid declining poll ratings, Burnham stands unopposed to become the new leader of the Labour Party. Reeves remains optimistic about his leadership, emphasizing the importance of balanced fiscal strategies to maintain economic confidence.

Amidst speculation of her possible demotion, Reeves stressed the need to adhere to fiscal discipline, particularly in relation to a forthcoming defence investment plan set for release before a critical NATO summit in July.

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