British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Said On Thursday She Was Backing Andy Burnham To Be The Next Prime Minister

In a surprising political endorsement, British finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced her support for Andy Burnham as the country's next prime minister. Speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce conference, Reeves highlighted Burnham's adherence to fiscal rules as key to ensuring policy stability.

With Keir Starmer stepping down amid declining poll ratings, Burnham stands unopposed to become the new leader of the Labour Party. Reeves remains optimistic about his leadership, emphasizing the importance of balanced fiscal strategies to maintain economic confidence.

Amidst speculation of her possible demotion, Reeves stressed the need to adhere to fiscal discipline, particularly in relation to a forthcoming defence investment plan set for release before a critical NATO summit in July.