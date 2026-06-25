Himachal Pradesh's Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Intensifies: Convictions and Detentions on the Rise

In a landmark ruling from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Special Judge Court has sentenced Malkiat Singh to five years of rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking, under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Singh also faces a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh, with an additional one-year simple imprisonment looming if left unpaid.

The legal proceedings follow a case initiated on April 3, 2021, by Indora Police Station in Nurpur Police District. After thorough police investigation, prosecutors presented strong evidence at trial, leading to Singh's conviction. This verdict reflects the Himachal Pradesh Police's relentless campaign against drug-related crimes.

The Police, echoing their dedication to tackling narcotics, urge the public to report any drug-related information via emergency helpline 112, promising confidentiality for all tip-offs. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has ramped up its anti-drug operations, guided by the Chief Minister's 'Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan' initiative, executing 15 preventive detentions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act against repeat offenders statewide.