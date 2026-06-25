Former IAS Officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan Joins BJD to Serve Odisha

Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, a former IAS officer, has joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), embracing a new opportunity to serve the people of Odisha. Working under Naveen Patnaik for 24 years, Karthikeyan pledges dedication in her political journey, focusing on women's welfare and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:32 IST
Former IAS Officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan Joins BJD to Serve Odisha
Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, a former IAS officer, announced her decision to join the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), describing it as a renewed chance to serve Odisha's people. Expressing her gratitude, Karthikeyan praised her tenure under BJD president Naveen Patnaik's leadership, marking it a privilege to have served for 24 years.

Karthikeyan expressed her commitment to continue her service with integrity and dedication in her new political role. She emphasized the opportunity to work for Odisha's people once again, relying on public support and guidance from BJD leaders to fulfill her duties with honesty and dedication.

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik welcomed Karthikeyan into the party, highlighting her extensive administrative experience, especially in women's welfare, as a strengthening factor for the party's mission. He expressed confidence in her ability to make significant contributions in empowering and advancing women's welfare in the state.

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