Punjab CM Mann Dismisses Allegations of Sikh Guru Image Desecration

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dismissed allegations of involvement in a controversial video showing the desecration of Sikh Guru images. Mann claims political rivals are defaming him on religious grounds due to their inability to challenge him politically. He insists the video is a fabrication and not his doing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:51 IST
Punjab CM Mann Dismisses Allegations of Sikh Guru Image Desecration
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rebuffed accusations related to a controversial video allegedly depicting the desecration of Sikh Guru images, asserting the individual in the footage is not him. Mann accused political adversaries of attempting to defame him religiously because they cannot challenge him effectively in the political arena.

Addressing a press conference, Mann emphasized his respect for Sri Akal Takht and alleged that the leading political factions have united against him. The Chief Minister criticized the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for selective boycotts, questioning the absence of similar actions against other political figures like Sukhbir Badal.

Mann pledged to expose those behind the video, claiming he possesses evidence implicating a key manipulator. Opposition parties, he added, have coalesced to undermine him on religious grounds, and he resolved to continue engaging with the public to reveal the truth.

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