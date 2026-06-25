Surat Embraces Quality Education Movement: Deputy CM Leads Grand School Inauguration

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the 'Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav 2026' on Thursday, welcoming 373 students into Surat Municipal Corporation-run schools at Khatodara Colony. The occasion, held at Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti Schools, saw the distribution of educational kits to encourage learning among new students.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the evolution of Shala Praveshotsav into a significant movement for quality education over two decades. Sanghavi highlighted the linguistic diversity offered by Surat Municipal Corporation schools, which provide education in several languages, thus supporting children's learning in their mother tongues.

Emphasizing road safety, Sanghavi urged students to remind parents about helmet usage and called for environmentally responsible behavior. Planting trees and advocating for clean, green school campuses were key aspects of the event. Officials noted a shift of 4,708 students from private to municipal schools, indicating trust in government education.