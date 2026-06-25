Pune Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Gruesome Minor Assault Case

In a pivotal Pune court ruling, the accused in the Nasrapur minor girl's assault case was found guilty on Thursday. The prosecution successfully substantiated all charges. The court is set to announce the sentencing on June 29, amid calls for severe punishment following 12 cited Supreme Court judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:06 IST
Pune Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Gruesome Minor Assault Case
Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Pune Court declared a guilty verdict on Thursday in the Nasrapur minor assault case. The prosecution effectively proved all charges against the accused, as confirmed by the court. The sentencing phase is set for Monday, June 29.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar highlighted the efforts of the prosecution, which underscored the seriousness of the offence during the trial. Misar stated that the court deemed the accused guilty under all relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The argument for severe penalties was reinforced by referencing 12 Supreme Court rulings, discussing the importance of capital punishment for heinous crimes involving minors.

The prosecution's stance was presented alongside arguments from the complainant's side, leading to a sentencing postponement until June 29. Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police showcased a comprehensive 1,200-page chargesheet, underscoring the efforts led by Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill. Support from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Police Director General Sadanand Date was instrumental in the swift investigation and trial process, as noted by SP Gill.

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