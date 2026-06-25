Bafana Reach World Cup Knockout Stage After Beating South Korea

South Africa made history by reaching the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time after edging South Korea 1-0 in a tense Group A encounter at the Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe early on Thursday morning. A second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko proved to be the difference in a closely contested match, giving Bafana Bafana a famous victory and keeping their impressive World Cup campaign alive.

The result marks another major step forward for Hugo Broos and his squad, who entered the fixture under pressure after opening the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium. With three valuable points secured against South Korea, South Africa now heads into its final group match full of confidence and with momentum firmly on its side.

Maseko delivers historic moment for South Africa

Bafana Bafana approached the match knowing that a positive result could transform their tournament, and the players responded with a disciplined performance built on patience, organisation and determination. South Africa remained compact throughout the contest, frustrating a South Korean side that struggled to create clear scoring opportunities despite enjoying periods of possession.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the second half when Thapelo Maseko found the back of the net to hand South Africa a priceless lead. His goal sparked celebrations among players and supporters alike, as it moved the national team closer to achieving a milestone that had previously eluded them at the FIFA World Cup.

After taking the lead, South Africa defended with composure and refused to allow South Korea any clear route back into the match. The defensive unit stayed organised under pressure while the midfield continued to disrupt attacks, allowing Bafana Bafana to protect their narrow advantage until the final whistle.

The victory will be remembered as one of the country's most significant World Cup achievements, with the players writing a new chapter in South African football history by securing qualification for the next round of the tournament.

Squad overcomes suspensions with determined display

South Africa entered the match without two experienced midfield players who were unavailable through suspension. Veteran playmaker Themba Zwane continued to serve the three-match suspension handed down by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee after receiving a red card during the tournament opener against Mexico.

The absence of Teboho Mokoena created another challenge for head coach Hugo Broos after the midfielder picked up enough yellow cards to trigger a suspension. Losing two influential players for such an important fixture forced changes to the team's lineup and placed greater responsibility on the remaining squad members.

There was some positive news for South Africa before kickoff as Sphephelo Sithole returned to the team after completing his one-match suspension. His availability provided added balance in midfield and strengthened the team's defensive structure against technically gifted South Korean opponents.

The players who stepped into the starting lineup embraced the opportunity and delivered a performance that highlighted the growing depth within the national squad. Strong teamwork, disciplined defending and collective effort allowed Bafana Bafana to overcome the absence of key figures and produce one of their finest performances under Broos.

Focus shifts to crucial clash against Canada

With qualification for the knockout stage secured, South Africa's attention now turns to its final Group A fixture against Canada on Sunday. The team will aim to build on the confidence gained from defeating South Korea while continuing the positive momentum that has developed during the tournament.

The coaching staff is expected to use the coming days to recover physically and prepare tactically for another demanding contest. Players will return to the team's base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, where training sessions will focus on refining strategies and maintaining the defensive discipline that proved so effective against South Korea.

Broos will also monitor the status of suspended players as the squad prepares for the next phase of the competition. The possible return of experienced members could provide additional options as South Africa looks to finish the group stage strongly and carry its impressive form into the knockout rounds.

For South African football, the victory represents more than just three points. It reflects the steady progress made under Hugo Broos and demonstrates that Bafana Bafana can compete successfully against quality international opposition on the world's biggest stage. The team's historic qualification has given supporters renewed belief, and the focus now shifts to sustaining that momentum as the World Cup journey continues.