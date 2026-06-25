APEDA Facilitates First Biscuit Export From Varanasi to Oman

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of the first 40-metric tonne consignment of biscuits from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to Oman, marking an important milestone for the region's processed food industry. The shipment is the first biscuit export from Varanasi to Oman after the signing of the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), reflecting the expanding opportunities for Indian food exporters in overseas markets.

The consignment has been exported by M/s Shree Tirupati Balajee Industries Pvt. Ltd., a Varanasi-based manufacturer and exporter. The shipment highlights the growing ability of businesses in eastern Uttar Pradesh to supply value-added food products to international markets while strengthening the region's position as an emerging export hub.

First shipment highlights new opportunities under India-Oman CEPA

The export comes at a time when trade relations between India and Oman are expected to receive a boost under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which aims to improve market access and encourage greater trade between the two countries.

For exporters of processed food products, the agreement is expected to open new business opportunities by making it easier to enter the Omani market and expand their presence in the Gulf region. The successful dispatch of the biscuit consignment demonstrates how businesses are beginning to benefit from the improved trade environment created under the agreement.

The shipment also reflects the increasing demand for Indian processed food products in international markets, particularly in countries where Indian brands have established a growing consumer base. Officials believe that exports of value-added products such as biscuits can create new revenue opportunities for manufacturers while contributing to India's broader export growth objectives.

With additional shipments already being planned for the coming months, exporters from the region are expected to strengthen their commercial ties with buyers in Oman and explore opportunities in neighbouring markets as well.

APEDA supports exporters through trade promotion initiatives

APEDA has played an active role in helping the exporter expand into international markets by providing support through various export promotion programmes. According to the authority, the company participated in major trade exhibitions such as AAHAR 2026 and Gulfood 2026, where it was able to showcase its products before international buyers and establish new business contacts. These trade fairs have helped improve the visibility of processed food products manufactured in the Varanasi region while creating opportunities for export-oriented businesses to enter new markets.

The authority has consistently worked to promote agricultural and processed food exports by connecting Indian manufacturers with overseas importers, encouraging participation in global exhibitions and supporting businesses in meeting international quality standards. The latest export is seen as another example of how targeted promotion efforts can help manufacturers from emerging production centres compete successfully in global markets.

Shipment follows established export logistics route

The 40-metric tonne consignment will begin its journey from Varanasi before being transported to the Inland Container Depot (ICD), Kanpur, where customs clearance will be completed. After completing the required export formalities, the shipment will move to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Maharashtra for onward transportation to Oman. This logistics chain enables exporters from inland regions such as eastern Uttar Pradesh to access international shipping routes efficiently while reducing barriers to overseas trade.

APEDA has indicated that more consignments for the Omani market are expected in the coming months, reflecting growing interest among international buyers in processed food products manufactured in the region. The successful export also highlights the increasing role of Varanasi as an emerging agri-export hub, supported by improved infrastructure, government export promotion initiatives and stronger international market linkages. As demand for Indian processed food products continues to grow, businesses in Uttar Pradesh are expected to benefit from greater access to overseas markets created through trade agreements and institutional support.

By facilitating the first biscuit shipment from Varanasi to Oman after the India-Oman CEPA, APEDA has reinforced its efforts to expand India's agricultural and processed food exports while encouraging manufacturers from smaller production centres to participate more actively in global trade. The development also reflects the growing strength of India's food processing sector and its ability to compete in international markets with value-added products.