India Strengthens Defence with Netra AEW&C System's Final Clearance

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the successful Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the indigenous Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system. This accomplishment marks a pivotal enhancement in India's airborne surveillance and network-centric warfare capabilities.

The ceremony, graced by Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti and esteemed former Air Force and DRDO officials, highlighted the system's strategic significance. Developed collaboratively by the Indian Air Force, DRDO, and industry partners, Netra boosts airborne surveillance and situational awareness.

Air Marshal Bharti commended the Netra system's operational impact during critical missions such as the Balakot strikes. He praised the indigenization efforts, emphasizing flexibility and adaptation to evolving operational needs. DRDO's representatives outlined the project's journey, citing challenges and triumphs in achieving this strategic milestone.