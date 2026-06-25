Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz Over Suspected Ship Attack
A Singapore-flagged cargo ship, Ever Lovely, reported a projectile strike in the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying regional tensions. Iran warned that only designated routes allow safe passage, causing concerns amid involvement from international authorities like the UN's International Maritime Organization. Investigations are ongoing with maritime security agencies urging caution.
A Singapore-flagged cargo ship named Ever Lovely reported being struck by a projectile while navigating the Strait of Hormuz near Oman on Thursday. This incident has heightened tensions in the already volatile region, as stated by the British navy agency UKMTO.
The UN's International Maritime Organization has been actively assisting stranded ships escape the Gulf, a situation worsened by ongoing conflicts since February. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have declared that passage through the strait is only safe via Iran-designated routes, threatening action against non-compliant vessels.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been touring the Gulf, expressed concerns about potential Iranian threats to shipping routes. The British maritime security company Ambrey has classified the incident as an attack, while investigations continue. Authorities are recommending heightened caution for vessels in the area.
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