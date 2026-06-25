McLaren's Grand Prix Experiment: Testing the Rear Wing Revolution

Formula One Champions Mclaren Will Test An Experimental Rear Wing In Austrian Grand Prix Practice But Are Not Yet Ready To Race With It

McLaren, the Formula One champions, plans to experiment with a new rear wing during practice sessions at the Austrian Grand Prix, though it's not yet fit for competitive racing. This was confirmed by Oscar Piastri, the Australian driver on Thursday.

Currently third in the standings, McLaren trails Mercedes by 121 points after seven rounds, despite dominating both titles at the Red Bull Ring last year. According to Piastri, the team is testing creative solutions but not without challenges. Piastri himself has had a fluctuating season, with notable podium finishes in Japan and Miami.

Teammate Lando Norris, the reigning champion, also showed promising results this month. As McLaren eyes the top spot held by Mercedes, Piastri remains optimistic about catching up, even if it means relying on rivals to slip up. The team acknowledges the need for rapid enhancements, focusing on adapting quickly to stay competitive.