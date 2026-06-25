Assam Observes Black Day: Remembering India's Darkest Hour

Assam's political leaders gathered in Guwahati to mark 'Black Day,' denouncing the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, highlighting its impact on civil liberties and constitutional integrity. The event commemorated those imprisoned during this period and emphasized the importance of remembering this historical aberration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:28 IST
Assam Observes Black Day: Remembering India's Darkest Hour
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event held in Guwahati, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined key party leaders to observe 'Black Day,' commemorating the 51st anniversary of the 1975 Emergency. The gathering at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra was both a memorial and a critique, targeting the Congress party's actions during one of India's most controversial periods.

State BJP President Dilip Saikia delivered a fiery speech, describing the Emergency as a 'constitutional subversion' orchestrated by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to maintain authority despite the Allahabad High Court's verdict nullifying her election. Saikia depicted the era as a time of political desperation and disregard for democratic values, calling it a 'political darkness.'

The program also honored 41 'Loktantra Senanis' or Democracy Warriors, who endured persecution during the Emergency, with Chief Minister Sarma and other political figures in attendance. The event underlined the importance of acknowledging this period to prevent its recurrence, echoing Saikia's reminder of the crackdown that saw over one lakh political leaders arrested nationwide.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026