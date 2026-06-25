Assam Observes Black Day: Remembering India's Darkest Hour

In a significant political event held in Guwahati, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined key party leaders to observe 'Black Day,' commemorating the 51st anniversary of the 1975 Emergency. The gathering at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra was both a memorial and a critique, targeting the Congress party's actions during one of India's most controversial periods.

State BJP President Dilip Saikia delivered a fiery speech, describing the Emergency as a 'constitutional subversion' orchestrated by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to maintain authority despite the Allahabad High Court's verdict nullifying her election. Saikia depicted the era as a time of political desperation and disregard for democratic values, calling it a 'political darkness.'

The program also honored 41 'Loktantra Senanis' or Democracy Warriors, who endured persecution during the Emergency, with Chief Minister Sarma and other political figures in attendance. The event underlined the importance of acknowledging this period to prevent its recurrence, echoing Saikia's reminder of the crackdown that saw over one lakh political leaders arrested nationwide.