Chris Evert's Courageous Fight: Tennis Legend Faces Cancer Again
Tennis icon Chris Evert will miss the Wimbledon championships as she undergoes treatment for a recurrence of ovarian cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam winner, who was first diagnosed in 2021, remains optimistic as she begins chemotherapy. Her story will feature in an upcoming Netflix documentary.
Chris Evert, a revered figure in tennis, will not attend this year’s Wimbledon due to her ongoing battle with ovarian cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam champion announced she is undergoing chemotherapy after surgery, following a cancer recurrence detected this year.
Evert expressed her determination to fight the relentless disease, emphasizing the necessity to prioritize her health over professional commitments in the coming months. This marks a challenging chapter for the 71-year-old who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
Her friendship and rivalry with Martina Navratilova, another tennis legend, will feature in a forthcoming Netflix documentary set for release on June 26. Evert’s story continues to inspire many around the globe, as she demonstrates unwavering resilience against the odds.