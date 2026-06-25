Explosive Stunt During Muharram Procession in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Legal Action

In a shocking incident during a Muharram procession in Badnagar, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against four individuals involved in a hazardous stunt, officials confirmed on Thursday. The event was spotlighted by a viral video showing a car hanging approximately 40 feet above ground, suspended by a crane, which later exploded due to firecrackers ignited within.

The video, widely circulated on social media, depicted the vehicle dangling over a crowd, with onlookers brandishing red flags moments before the blast. Police have confirmed that the sealed automobile, with its engine turned off, was loaded with 'rocket' style fireworks, creating a massive explosion upon ignition. Additional Superintendent of Police Karandeep Singh stated the police swiftly responded to the circulated footage by filing an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused face charges under Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 285 (Danger or obstruction in a public way), and Section 288 (Negligent conduct regarding explosive substances). The incident's organizer, Shoaib Khan, along with accomplices Zahid Khan, Taleem, and crane owner Gopal Mali, have been named in the FIR and are anticipated to be apprehended shortly. Preliminary investigations revealed the use of rocket firecrackers similar to those during Diwali, leading to smoke build-up and subsequent detonation in the enclosed car.

Authorities noted their disapproval of any acts involving explosives or vehicles being suspended in public airspace, reiterating that permissions had been granted solely for the procession, not for such dangerous displays. The administration emphasized the aim of ensuring public safety and promised stringent action moving forward.