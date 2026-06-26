Karnataka Reopens Jungle Safaris with Eco-Tourism Focus

The Karnataka government has announced the full reopening of jungle safaris at the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves. This decision follows a thorough scientific assessment conducted by a Technical Committee of experts, assessing the safaris' carrying capacities.

The state's commitment to sustainable eco-tourism is emphasized, as officials highlight its role in environmental conservation, boosting local economies, and providing employment. The importance of safeguarding the ecological balance while enhancing visitor experiences is also stressed.

The temporary suspension of the safaris last year was a result of increasing wildlife attacks, which led to job losses for more than 4,000 people. Proactive steps, including establishing anti-poaching camps, have now been taken to ensure tourist and wildlife safety.