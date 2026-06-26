India's Hydrogen-Powered Train Gains Momentum: Pioneering Green Transport on Delhi-Jind Route

India has embarked on an ambitious journey towards sustainable transport with the trial run of a hydrogen-powered train between Delhi and Jind, focusing on crucial tests such as emergency braking and train oscillation. This initiative follows Indian Railways' approval to introduce a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based train on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.

According to the Railway Ministry, the trainset is poised for imminent deployment, cruising at a top speed of 75 kmph. Powered by a 1200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, this initiative underscores the commitment to cleaner, efficient rail transport. Hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen through a chemical process with only water vapor emitted, presents a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

The Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana serves as the pilot path for operations, propelling India into the ranks of countries like Germany, Japan, China, and the US in exploring hydrogen rail solutions. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established at Jind to support the trainset.

Compliance with safety standards has been ensured with a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for hydrogen gas storage and dispensing. The facility is equipped with a hydrogen compression system for refuelling, supported by technical backup and crucial spare parts for reliability. A standby compressor unit is in preparation.

Ensuring safety, sensors like hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors will undergo routine inspection at the hydrogen production, storage, and dispensing sites. Indian Railways has implemented operation and maintenance manuals, sanctioned by RDSO, for both the trainset and plant, along with comprehensive safety audits and procedures at the Shakurbasti maintenance facility.

The initiative mandates round-the-clock monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, trained personnel for critical tasks, and regular maintenance. Trained experts will escort the train during the early phase to guarantee seamless operation.