Uniform Civil Code Gains Momentum: From Uttarakhand to West Bengal

In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lauded West Bengal's recent decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within its jurisdiction. He reflected on his previous actions in Uttarakhand, emphasizing how the initiative is now gaining traction nationwide.

Dhami remarked to ANI that when he had introduced the UCC in Uttarakhand, he envisioned it as the 'Gangotri' or the origin of a significant policy wave that would sweep across the nation. He noted that states such as Madhya Pradesh are also seeking guidance from Uttarakhand to implement similar frameworks.

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, has confirmed that the state will adopt the UCC, mirroring processes followed in regions like Gujarat and Assam. This move is aligned with the BJP's promises from the West Bengal Assembly elections, aiming to govern civil matters uniformly across religions.