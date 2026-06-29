Karnataka CM Vows to Ban Intoxicant-Laced Pan Masala

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued a firm warning against the sale of pan masala and gutka containing intoxicating substances. Speaking at the Foundation Day of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru, he declared that even traces of these substances could lead to a state-wide ban.

CM Shivakumar addressed the dangers of substance abuse, stating, "Our goal is to create a drug-free Karnataka." He emphasized the government's commitment by urging the youth to join the fight against addiction and highlighted ongoing efforts in the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' initiative.

Discussing medical education, the Chief Minister lauded Rajiv Gandhi University for its significant contributions to healthcare in India. He termed Karnataka as the 'medical capital of India' due to its extensive medical infrastructure, including 70 medical colleges statewide.