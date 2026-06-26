Vice President Celebrates Heritage and Health Initiatives in Karnataka

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is set to visit Karnataka for two days, starting June 27, to attend significant cultural and health-related events. He will honor the 517th Birth Anniversary of Nadaprabhu Sri Kempegowda in Bengaluru on the first day of his visit.

On June 28, the Vice President will participate in the Nasha Mukt Bharat Conclave, part of the Foundation Day of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), and the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The same day, he released the book 'Sanskritir Ratna Bhandar: Bhaowaiyar Itibritto,' which delves into the Bhawaiya folk tradition.

During the book launch, Radhakrishnan commended the authors for spotlighting the Koch Rajbanshi community's cultural heritage and Bhawaiya music. He highlighted the book's documentation of Bhawaiya's evolution and its depiction of cultural influences like agriculture and festivals. Additionally, he reflected on the historical significance of music in connecting spirituality through ancient Indian texts and traditions.