Japan's Historic Challenge: Facing Brazil in FIFA 2026

Japan's manager, Hajime Moriyasu, conveyed optimism about creating history against Brazil in their FIFA 2026 Round of 32 showdown, despite the absence of Takefusa Kubo due to injury. Speaking confidently, Moriyasu urged his team to seize the opportunity and fight hard against the tournament's five-time champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:20 IST
Japan's Historic Challenge: Facing Brazil in FIFA 2026
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu during training. (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Japan's national football team manager, Hajime Moriyasu, expressed confidence in his squad's ability to make history as they prepare to face Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Despite facing the formidable five-time world champions, Moriyasu emphasized the belief within his team to achieve a significant upset.

During a pre-match press conference, Moriyasu acknowledged Japan's respect for Brazil and their impressive World Cup track record. Highlighting Japan's first-ever victory against Brazil in an October friendly, he reiterated his team's potential as a dark horse contender and emphasized the importance of this match as a future asset.

However, Japan faces a setback with the confirmed absence of midfielder Takefusa Kubo, who sustained a knee injury in the group-stage opener. Moriyasu expressed hopes for Kubo's swift recovery as Japan gears up for a historic battle on June 29. Meanwhile, Brazil secured their Group C lead, continuing a remarkable streak of group-stage dominance since 1982.

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